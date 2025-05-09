type here...
I am tired of Ghanaians, only a fool will not understand me- Don Little speaks

By Mzta Churchill

“Shortingo” Don Little has fired back at Ghanaians over reports that he was drunk and driving.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, Don. Little has stated emphatically that he was not drunk.

The Kumawood actor claims the whole of the day the incident occurred, he didn’t drink anything alcoholic.

According to Don Little, he and some respected people traveled to go and play a football match.

He noted that in the match, one of the players in the opposition team mistakenly stepped on his foot, which caused him to limp.

The actor went on to add that had it not be for that particular platform that interviewed him, he was not ready to answer questions with regards to that issue.

He claims he is sick and tired of Ghanaians, so, he has no time to respond to them, stating that Ghanaians can believe whatever they hear or see, he does not care.

