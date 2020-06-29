I appreciate Hushpuppi’s hustle; it’s not easy to make it- Nigel Gaisie

- Advertisement -

The embattled Prophet Nigel Gaisie has in a new video expressed his admiration for Nigerian socialite and internet celebrity Hushpuppi.

READ ALSO: Video of Hushpuppi’s last words a day before his arrest pops up online

The man of God barely looked beset by the controversy surrounding him flowing from Hon. Ken Agyapong’s expose on ”fake” pastors.

The Member of Parliament for Assin central has leveled some alarming allegations against Nigel and is keen on implicating him.

However, the man of God is seen in a video joining the conversation about Nigerian socialite Hushpuppi who was recently arrested by Dubai Police for cyber fraud and money laundering.

Nigel Gaisie on live television applauded the Instagram celebrity and mentioned that he particularly appreciated the young man’s hustle.

The prophet who called himself a utilitarian explained that he wanted to believe that Hushpuppi’s allegedly fraudulent acts were his own way of surviving and making sure that his dependents were also provided for.

Born Raymond Igbalode, The Gucci Master, as he was famously known, with his syndicate of scammers were arrested by Dubai Police and a delegation of Interpol and FBI agents after defrauding victims to a sum of about $435 million.

READ ALSO: Hushpuppi scammed as much as $435 million from victims- Dubai Police reveal

Prophet Nigel stated categorically that he was in no way endorsing any kind of fraudulent activity but was impressed by people from humble beginnings striving to make it in life.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He called all hustlers on the streets of Accra and in the world his champions.