Moments after Ghanaian musician Nautyca revealed that he has taken rapper Sarkodie’s verse off his yet-to-be-released song, the latter’s manager has responded to the claims.

Nautyca had divulged in an interview on Hitz FM that Sarkodie had ordered him to scrap his verse from their second song together.

Reacting to the claims on the same platform, Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town told the entertainment journalist, Doreen Avio, that he personally issued the directive and not the rapper.

He vowed to stop working with Sarkodie if he allows the verse to be used in Nautyca’s song.

This comes after the musician previously took to social media to lamented over the lack of support from established Tema musicians which he mentioned Sarkodie’s name.

Angel Town admitted that everyone is entitled to his opinion but the budding musician’s choice of words was inappropriate.

He also rebutted Nautyca’s claims of lack of support saying they have been supportive enough.

Angel Town also denied having any information about a payment being made before Sarkodie’s verses was made.

The sound engineer, Posigee, also couldn’t confirm any payment made by Nautyca.