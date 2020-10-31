- Advertisement -

Belind Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has wondered how her former friend Afia Schwarzenegger knows of her every move even though they are no more cool.

According to Mzbel, she is yet to come to terms as to why Afia would always be poking her nose into her affiar when they are no longer friends.

Her comments comes after Afia Schwar refuted claims that she(Mzbel) was pregnant and has had a miscarriage.

Afia Schwar in an earlier video revealed that Mabel had downloaded the photo of the ultrascan from online just to deceive people that she had a miscarriage.

But Mzbel speaking in an interview with Kingdom+ FM in addressing to question raised about her former bestie started that she believes its now time she becomes more careful with Afia Schwar.

Watch the video below:

Well, lets not forget that Afia Schwar in her earlier video sent out some harsh words to Mzbel stating that God doesn’t bless sinners with twins.