type here...
Entertainment

I bought her an iPhone 12, opened a Susu account for her, and gave her 150 Cedis every week- brokenhearted man cries out

By Mzta Churchill

A young man has taken to Nhyira FM to share that his serious girlfriend has kept an arm’s length from him.

Speaking in the interview, the young man said that he is yet to understand why the woman broke up with him.

He shared how he supported the young lady financially even though they met not long ago.

Naming some of the things he did for the lady, the young man said he bought the lady an Iphone 12 pro max.

READ ALSO: You will pay for it- Auntie Naa curses Girls Girls’ son

He went on to add that in order not to let the lady starve, he was sending her 150 Cedis every week.

Adding that, to secure a better future for the young lady, he opened a “susu” account for her, where he was saving money for the young lady.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

My p3nis is bigger than Angel Asiamah’s own- Kwaku Bonsam

Auntie-Naa

You will pay for it- Auntie Naa curses Girls Girls’ son

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, July 10, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Stephen King Amoah confirmed dead

Stephen King Amoah

Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

Stephen King Amoah

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways