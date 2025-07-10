I bought her an iPhone 12, opened a Susu account for her, and gave her 150 Cedis every week- brokenhearted man cries out

A young man has taken to Nhyira FM to share that his serious girlfriend has kept an arm’s length from him.

Speaking in the interview, the young man said that he is yet to understand why the woman broke up with him.

He shared how he supported the young lady financially even though they met not long ago.

Naming some of the things he did for the lady, the young man said he bought the lady an Iphone 12 pro max.

He went on to add that in order not to let the lady starve, he was sending her 150 Cedis every week.

Adding that, to secure a better future for the young lady, he opened a “susu” account for her, where he was saving money for the young lady.