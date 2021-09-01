- Advertisement -

Hanna Aidoo, the mother of a 9-year-old boy who was shot dead on Monday at Awutu Bereku Durbar grounds during the performance of rituals has revealed that her son was killed on his birthday.

Michael Darkoh was accidentally killed after he was hit by a stray bullet fired from a gun being used during the Awutu Awubia festival. Two others got injured during the incident.

Speaking to Adom News, Hannah Aidoo said she had ordered a cake to organise a birthday party for him when the tragedy occurred.

The traumatised mother of the deceased said, her son would not get to use the gifts she purchased for him.

“Today is his birthday, I got new shoes for him, but he [will] never wear them. He would have been nine today. He specifically asked me to buy him a necklace, which I did but that one too he can never wear them,” she said.

Narrating the sequence of events, Madam Aidoo said, “I was having a conversation with one of the guys around, then we heard a loud noise and a sound of a gunshot. I saw one of my brothers rushing towards us. He told me my son has been shot.”

“I just started running towards the scene but fell. Someone tried to restrain me but I resisted because I wanted to see my son. When I got there, my son was just lying on the floor with his hands in his pocket,” she added.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Awutu Senya West, Stephen Kwame Quaye, said the District Security Council will meet with the Traditional Council and ban the usage of the live bullet during festivals or any traditional programme.

The Awutu Bereku District Police have since arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting incident.