Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has accused his baby mama Shatta Michy of being ungrateful because, after all that he did for her, she still paints him black to the world that

The award-winning artiste made this statement while granting an interview on Accra-based Hitz Fm earlier this morning.

According to Shatta Wale, he has spent thousands if not millions of cedis on Shatta Michy but she rarely talks about his generosity during interviews.

According to Shatta, he has been fulfilling his duties as a co-parent to both Majesty (their song) and Michy. But she refuses to acknowledge his efforts publicly.

He additionally claimed that he bought Michy a house and a car for the sake of their son but he has never heard her publicly talking about them and perhaps thanking him before.

The dancehall king is reported to have said;

“The girl has pain in her heart because we are not enemies. The last time she came here, I was watching the interview. And I was like, why don’t you go out and tell people that when I left Shatta, he bought me a car. And after two years, I bought her a house. But she doesn’t tell anybody”

“On my birthday, I gave her my Mercedes Benz to drive around and gave her $5,000 to cruise. She said she didn’t want to come to the party, so I said she should chill around,”

“It’s just sad that she doesn’t want to take that pain out. What sin have I caused that she doesn’t even allow me to see my son?

Shatta Michy is a very nice person. I wouldn’t want to come out and say bad things about her. I love her because we’ve been through a lot. She was there when i didn’t have anything until I got something.”

Michy, in Shatta Wale’s opinion, is acting out of pain. He also added that despite their conflicts, his baby mama was there to keep him in check when he most needed it, therefore he will never disparage her.