- Advertisement -

Father of late Dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng has started a war with his former signee Kim Maureen.

It would be remembered that after the after the death of Ebony Reigns, her dad started a record label Bony to the world to protect and maintain the legacy of Ebony.

In so doing he signed Kim Maureen on a five year deal but along the line he kicked her out stating that she is a lazy artiste.

Kim Maureen after this in granting an interview revealed that she moved from her room in Ashaiman just to come and stay with Starboy Kwarteng because he claimed Ashaiman was dirty and far for her.

Kim continued that while staying in Starboy’s house she was the one taking care of everything in the house including taking care of the child of Ebony’s sister.

She added that though all those things were not part of her contract, she did them for the love of label. But in the end got kicked out with the excuse that she was lazy.

She said: “I take care of Mr. Kwarteng’s house. All that wasn’t stated in the contract. I was living in his grandson’s room. Although I had a room I rented with my own money in Ashaiman.”

I wake up in the morning, I sweep the house and its back, take care of Ebony’s sister’s daughter. Sometimes even getting money to feed was challenging.”

Starboy Kwarteng has also granted an interview on Hitz Fm and revealed that he signed a contract with Kim to release 7 albums in five years but after all their time together she only has one song.

According to him, he provided a conducive environment for Kim Maureen including giving her one room in his house.

He went further to state that he was serious about Kim Maureen to the extent that he even bought her panties for her.

“My other artiste Kim Maureen is lazy. Kim Maureen was supposed to release 7 albums within a span of 5 years. She promised to od things fast.”

“Kim Maureen was supposed to live in my house while I was away, I gave her one of my rooms in my house I even bought panties for her. Her task was to work. Record and write. That was what she was employed to do,” Starboy Kwarteng said.