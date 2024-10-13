GhPageNewsI broke up with Bernice Asare because she was always cheating -...
I broke up with Bernice Asare because she was always cheating – Zack GH fires

By Armani Brooklyn
Zack GH

Actor-cum-musician, Zack GH has finally addressed recent claims by actress Bernice Asare that their relationship ended due to his financial struggles.

Bernice, in a recent interview, alleged that Zack was “broke” and lacked ambition, which eventually led her to break up with him in search of someone more financially secure.

According to Bernice, despite her efforts to support Zack, he failed to elevate himself financially during their relationship.

Bernice Asare

This, she said, left her with no choice but to move on, prioritizing financial stability in her life.

However, Zack has clapped back in a new interview, offering a different perspective on why their relationship ended.

He denied Bernice’s claim that money was the issue, instead accusing her of infidelity.

According to Zack, their relationship collapsed because Bernice repeatedly cheated on him, which ultimately made it impossible for them to continue together.

