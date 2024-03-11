“I built a mansion by selling sunglasses on Snapchat” – Snapchat Queen, Dulcie Boateng reveals

- Advertisement -

A popular Ghanaian Snapchat influencer by the name Dulcie Boateng has raised eyebrows after revealing the secret behind her luxurious lifestyle and things she’s been able to achieve with her hustle.

Speaking with controversial media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay on The Delay Show, Dulcie shared the withy journey of how she built her mansion through the business of selling glasses on Snapchat.

According to her, she started buying and selling in 2019, a venture that grew into a lucrative enterprise as her audience on Snapchat grew.

However, her claims have been met with scepticism from Ghanaians raising a number of questions about the legitimacy of her wealth, with some doubting that a business of selling sunglasses on Snapchat could finance such an extravagant lifestyle.

This has sparked debates across social media, with netizens discussing Dulcie’s interview and trying to find loopholes in her story.