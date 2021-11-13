- Advertisement -

From the humble beginnings of moving from the village to the city of Accra to find greener pastures, Fella Makafui has shared her grass to grace story.

Although it wouldn’t be the first time she’s counting her blessings, the successful actress and serial entrepreneur has re-echoed her inspirational story after she and her husband recently bought a plush mansion.

In a post sighted on social media, the ‘YOLO’ star noted that despite living lavishly now and the fact that she’s married to Medikal – one of the richest artistes in Ghana – life has not always been this rosy for her and her family.

Recounting her unceremonious beginnings, Fella shared that she came to Accra with a ‘Ghana must go’ bag and had to sleep in kiosks with her mother for years.

Additionally, Fella indicated that she went through sleepless nights with tears when things were not going well for her family.

But today, she owns several businesses and the latest addition to her accomplishments is the acquisition of a plush mansion reportedly costing $200,000 with her husband, Medikal.

She wrote: “You see this freestyle, I worked soo hard for this!! I am more than grateful!! I’m glad for all that I had to go through in life to get here, all the pain, the tears, the sleepless nights… they were part of this !! I wished I could just scream and shout!! Only my husband and my close family knows why !! Lol .. I came to Accra with a Ghana must