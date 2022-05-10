- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian female music star, Sherifa Gunu has shared a very emotional story detailing how she first came to Accra as a teenager.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Motion TV, the female vocalist revealed that the first time she came to Accra, she stayed in the same truck with 20 other cows.

She added that since she couldn’t afford the transport fare from her hometown Slavenugu to Accra, she had to join a truck that was transferring cows from the northern part of Ghana to the south.

As emotionally revealed by Sherifa, she had to take that risk because her father was unable to raise resources to pay her Senior Secondary School (SSS) fees at the time.

In her own words;

“There came a time my father was looking for GHc80 to pay my school fees and never got that amount. He tried sourcing it from his brother who was a bit financially sound but he declined to support him. I saw my father returning and looking distraught with tears filled in his eyes. It was from there I resolved to relocate from Savelugu because there was no need I have talent but my family is broke. I became frustrated and needed to help my father,”

“I approached my uncle who usually transported cows to the south to help me leave Savelugu with a promise not to tell my father about it. He agreed and I gave a polythene bag containing my belongings to a friend Bintu to wait at the station for me to join. Finally, I managed to sneak out of the house and boarded the truck with 20 cows. It took us two days on the trip before we finally arrived at Kumasi. The cows kicked at me, defecated, and were also beaten by the rain. It is something I will never forget,”

