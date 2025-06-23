I can bring transformation to Ghana- Kennedy Agyapong tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian politician known for his controversies with other top personalities, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has asked Ghanaians to believe him.

Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he would be contesting for the NPP flagbearership in the next general election .

Even though the NPP primaries is yet to be held, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is optimistic he would stand tall among Dr. Bawumia and other competitors.

Speaking at a conference, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong assured that, when given the nod, he would do what Napoleon could not do.

According to him, Ghanaians should believe in him and make him the president of Ghana, assuring that he can transform Ghana when he becomes the president.

He said, “Believe in me, I can bring transformation to Ghana”.