I can choose to go or not if Otumfour calls me, he is not supreme court- content creator drags Asantehene

Ghanaian content creator popularly identified on TikTok as Villas Official has denigrated Ashanti monarch, Otumfour Osei Tutu.

This comes after SO Herbal threatened to take him to Manhyia Palace so that the Asantehene among other leaders deal with him for using unprintable words on the first gentleman of Ghana, President John Mahama.

In his response, the controversial TikToker chose violence over peace as he used unprintable words on the Asantehene, denigrating him and his associates.

According to Villas Official, the last thing he would ever do on earth is to regard Manhyia Palace as a supreme court.

Bragging about coming from Sefwi, Villas’ Official stated emphatically that he doesn’t need to respect Otumfour Osei Tutu’s directives.