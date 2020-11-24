type here...
GhPage Entertainment I can easily die for Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara–...
Entertainment

I can easily die for Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara– Ayisha Modi

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ayisha Modi and Rev. Obofour, wife
Ayisha Modi and Rev. Obofour, wife
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi, a loyal fan of Stonebwoy has eulogized Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara in a new post on social media.

According to her, the couple have shown her great love that she has never come across before since she became close to them.  “I have never seen this kind of love ? before” a part of her post reads.

Again, the Ayisha Modi declared that she can easily die for both thus; Rev Obofour and wife Queen Ciara on the reason that they are good to her.

She took to social media to share a lovely photo of the man of God and wife clad in beautiful African apparel with the caption;

What will I have done with you both? Were will I have been without u mama @bofowaa ! I have never see this kind of love ? before. Thank u Father for all. I can die for you both easily. Thank you ? Thank you ? Thank you am greatful for ur love and care???

Screenshot
Screenshot

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Accra
clear sky
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.9mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News