I can easily die for Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara– Ayisha Modi

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi, a loyal fan of Stonebwoy has eulogized Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara in a new post on social media.

According to her, the couple have shown her great love that she has never come across before since she became close to them. “I have never seen this kind of love ? before” a part of her post reads.

Again, the Ayisha Modi declared that she can easily die for both thus; Rev Obofour and wife Queen Ciara on the reason that they are good to her.

She took to social media to share a lovely photo of the man of God and wife clad in beautiful African apparel with the caption;

“What will I have done with you both? Were will I have been without u mama @bofowaa ! I have never see this kind of love ? before. Thank u Father for all. I can die for you both easily. Thank you ? Thank you ? Thank you am greatful for ur love and care???“