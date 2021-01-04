- Advertisement -

Kwame Fordjour who is known to many as Dr. UN following his scam award scheme is once again back and this time he is saying he can help Sarkodie win a Grammy.

Dr. UN since he was exposed as a fake person and a con-artiste has been bashing Sarkodie when he gets the least chance to talk about the rapper.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Dr. UN once again used the opportunity to launch an attack on Sarkodie describing him as an arrogant person.

According to him, he has or had big plans to push Sarkodie and his brand to an international stage but the nature and attitude of the rapper is what is annoying him and hence doesn’t want to help out.

He continued that Sarkodie is too pompous.

Dr UN concluded on the note that he has thick connections that can help Sarkodie secure a Grammy and that the only thing he needs from him now is for the rapper to humble himself before him.