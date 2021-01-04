type here...
GhPage Entertainment I can make Sarkodie win a Grammy with ease - Dr. UN
Entertainment

I can make Sarkodie win a Grammy with ease – Dr. UN

By Qwame Benedict
I can make Sarkodie win a Grammy with ease - Dr. UN
Dr. UN and Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

Kwame Fordjour who is known to many as Dr. UN following his scam award scheme is once again back and this time he is saying he can help Sarkodie win a Grammy.

Dr. UN since he was exposed as a fake person and a con-artiste has been bashing Sarkodie when he gets the least chance to talk about the rapper.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Dr. UN once again used the opportunity to launch an attack on Sarkodie describing him as an arrogant person.

According to him, he has or had big plans to push Sarkodie and his brand to an international stage but the nature and attitude of the rapper is what is annoying him and hence doesn’t want to help out.

He continued that Sarkodie is too pompous.

Dr UN concluded on the note that he has thick connections that can help Sarkodie secure a Grammy and that the only thing he needs from him now is for the rapper to humble himself before him.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 4, 2021
Accra
mist
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
3.2mph
1 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News