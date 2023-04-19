I can never date a guy who has less than Ghc 52,000 in his bank account – Young lady reveals (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has incurred the wrath of finically struggling young men on the internet after revealing that she can never date a guy who has less than 2 million naira which is equivalent to Ghc 52,000.

Speaking in a short interview, the lady claimed that although she’s not a gold digger but she won’t settle for less.

Talking about what she has in her own bank account, the lady disclosed that she has just 3000 naira in her bank account.

3000 naira is equivalent to Ghc 78. As set of social media users who have come across the video have applauded the lady for her sincerity.

Others are also slamming her for putting a price on her love which is very bad and unacceptable.

Watch the video below to know more…

@Mufac24 – I just like her sincerity, she has only 3k in her bank account. A man should be financially stable before thinking of dating and getting married but 2m is too much.

@Westwave_ – Hmm person with 3k Dey find person with 2m in his account??

Eyin Obinrin e de beru oloun aah

Well no body fit pressure me sha.. pata pata I go remain single ni cus this 5k in my account I no dey share ham with anybody. Make relationships rest Abeg

@Mr_don_melody – After now you go expect make me share property with this kind person,this one no be thief like this so ?????

@youngsammysoft – Can you imagine 3k in your bank account and you want the man that want to date you to have 2millions? e easy na him no know do am mumu

