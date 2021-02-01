type here...
I can never forget my slap from Cecilia Marfo – Brother Sammy

By Qwame Benedict
Gospel musician Brother Sammy has recounted his ordeal in the hands of his fellow colleague Cecilia Marfo in 2017 adding that he can never forget that.

Readers would remember that Cecilia Marfo landed some heavy slaps on the cheeks of Brother Sammy during a worship programme at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

Narrating the incident again the Nations Worshipper stated he was invited by Cecilia Marfo for her concert which he turned up.

But upon reaching the venue Cecilia met him halfway and started accusing him of having evil spirit around him.

In the process of casting away the said evil spirit, Cecilia Marfo landed him some six slaps in the full glare of the patron who had gathered for the event.

Brother Sammy granting an interview on Okay FM recently disclosed that he has forgiven the musician but the truth is that he can never forget that day.

“I have forgiven her of all her sins but I can’t forget because whenever I hear her song or meet at a programme, I remember the incident. I’m not sure I will ever forget it,” he said.

Source:Ghpage

