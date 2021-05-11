- Advertisement -

Investigative and broadcast journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that he can never write any nad publication or speak against the founder of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Dr. Mensah Otabil.

According to the journalist who is vocal about National issues explained that he has built a strong friendship with the pastor who is also the ex-board chairman of Capital Bank and wouldn’t want to risk it.

Manasseh Azure made this known after some netizen mounted pressure on him to find out why he never spoke about Otabil during the days of the banking crisis but he has published a full article on Dag-Heward Mills who is the founder of Lighthouse Chapel.

He had this to tell those asking questions on why he was silent when the preacher was accused of spending monies meant to support his now-defunct bank.

“There are people in our lives that you don’t go out to attack them after the story has been told because of the relationship you have with them. I don’t want such people to be disappointed in me because they didn’t expect certain comments from me. If you cannot defend them, the best thing is to keep quiet so I didn’t find calls to speak about Otabil a wise thing to do. “

He continued: “In journalism, there are two things; the news and opinions ut sometimes when the news is presented, you can give opinions. When Otabil’s issue came, the news was reported and there was no opinions likewise the lighthouse stories. I want to put on record that I will never come out to give any opinion.”

Manasseh concluded by saying, “When the DKM, Duffuor, Kofi Amoabenh and the other banks collapsed, nobody called me to comment so why were they mounting pressure and condemning me for not saying anything.”