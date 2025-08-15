type here...
I can wake up the helicopter crash victims- pastor reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man of God named Prophet Razak has bragged that he can resurrect the helicopter crash victims.

It is no news to Ghanaians that today, August 14 was slated for the state burial of the victims.

Among the numerous mourners was one self-acclaimed man of God, dressed in a white cloth even though Ghanaians are in a state of melancholy.

Prophet Razak who was present to mourn with the family stated that he has the power to resurrect the 8 victims who bought their tickets to the land of silence.

Prophet Razak claims that even though the victims got burnt, he still has the power to resurrect them.

