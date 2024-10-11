The head coach for the Black Stars Coach Otto Addo has disclosed that he cannot assure Ghanaians a win over Sudan in the second leg of the Afcon qualifiers set for Tuesday.

According to him, football is full of variables, and he cannot guarantee that the team will win.

However, he stressed that the club is in a good position and will continue to work hard to exploit the opportunities they missed in the first encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“This assurance everybody is talking about, for what? This is football, and I cannot even assure. You know what I can assure? We will try our best, and I know that in the end, we’ll be rewarded. And the positive thing is, it’s still in our own hands. We have to win the next game.

“And then, if we don’t qualify, then it’s still a long way. It’s going to be very, very tough to the last match, but we will do it with this performance again. We will do it in Libya against Sudan,” Addo said after the match.

Watch the video below: