I cannot live without marijuana- Ras Kuuku discloses in new video

Ras Kuuku, in a new video running rampant, did not mince words in revealing his love for marijuana.

The Reggae-Dancehall act, speaking to Pulse TV, was asked the one thing he could barely live without.

His response was quite interesting as among all the things he couldn’t forsake, weed was on the top of his list.

Smoking of pot has been for a long time linked to the Reggae- Dancehall genre- which hails from Jamaica, with the public holding the perception that a majority of these artists smoke.

Reggae artistes like Peter Tosh have popularized the idea with songs like ”Legalize it” which preached the legalization of weed.

Meanwhile, Ras Kuuku who is a beneficiary of the genre started in Jamaica has stated his love for what they call ganja.

Quickly responding ”marijuana” to the question, ”What is that one thing you cannot live without” was quite intriguing and hilarious at the same time.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

I can't live without marijuana- Ras Kuuku pic.twitter.com/YbcMSGLr7j — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, The reigning Reggae Dancehall act of the year is currently touring the states and a new picture of him and a police officer have hit the internet.

As expected, his VGMA plaque was seen in the picture and he held it with his left hand while making the deuce sign with his right.

It was reported months ago, however, that Ras Kuuku’s award had been stolen but fortunately he was able to recover it.

Upon winning the award which has been alternated between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for a number of years now, Ras Kuuku went around taking pictures with the plaque in appreciation to the fans.

He was adamant that he deserved the award and that him winning in a year when both Shatta and Stonebwoy were banned could not trump the hard work he has put in over the years.