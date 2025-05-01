I cannot see anything & I struggle every night when everyone sleeps- Pinamang cries

Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who was shot by her colleague has spoken for the first time after her colleague was granted bail.

Pinamang has disclosed that her condition continues to worsen every time.

Speaking with Oheneba Media monitored by Gh Page, Pinamang disclosed that she is going through hell.

According to her, presently, she is blind and cannot see anything.

Pinamang also talked about the pain she goes through every night when everyone is asleep.

She revealed that, while everyone is asleep at night, she struggles a lot because she is unable to sleep due to the pain she goes through.