type here...
Entertainment

I cannot see anything & I struggle every night when everyone sleeps- Pinamang cries

By Mzta Churchill

Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who was shot by her colleague has spoken for the first time after her colleague was granted bail.

Pinamang has disclosed that her condition continues to worsen every time.

Speaking with Oheneba Media monitored by Gh Page, Pinamang disclosed that she is going through hell.

According to her, presently, she is blind and cannot see anything.

Pinamang also talked about the pain she goes through every night when everyone is asleep.

She revealed that, while everyone is asleep at night, she struggles a lot because she is unable to sleep due to the pain she goes through.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dennis Boafo (Don D) CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA donates to Ho Leprosarium

An impetuous and heedless fool- Abronye insults Kwame A Plus

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, May 1, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

Ama Serwaa

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways