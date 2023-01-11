type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'I can’t be committed to one woman' - Don Jazzy
Entertainment

‘I can’t be committed to one woman’ – Don Jazzy

By Kweku Derrick
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy
- Advertisement -

Renowned Nigerian musician and producer Michael Collins Ajereh, famed Don Jazzy, has admitted that he cannot stay faithful to one woman.

The Marvin Records boss disclosed this on the popular podcast show Frankly Speaking, hosted by media personality Nedu, and confessed not being the kind of man to stick to one woman.

He claimed that although things might change once he locates his ‘missing rib’, he can’t stay committed to just one woman in the interim.

“I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person every other person should go to hell,” he said.

“As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is fucked and this is who I like”.

Speaking on the qualities he desires in his future wife, the 40-year-old divorcee stated that he wants a calm and understanding woman.

“I want her to be understanding, and calm, and I don’t want a troublemaker.”

Recall that the singer had in 2021 shocked many on social media when he revealed for the first time that he was once married.

While sharing pictures from his wedding, Jazzy wrote: “For so long, everyone kept asking me when am I getting married? I got married to an American model and author, Michelle Jackson 18 years ago at age 20, and the marriage crashed two years later.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 11, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News