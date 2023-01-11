- Advertisement -

Renowned Nigerian musician and producer Michael Collins Ajereh, famed Don Jazzy, has admitted that he cannot stay faithful to one woman.

The Marvin Records boss disclosed this on the popular podcast show Frankly Speaking, hosted by media personality Nedu, and confessed not being the kind of man to stick to one woman.

He claimed that although things might change once he locates his ‘missing rib’, he can’t stay committed to just one woman in the interim.

“I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person every other person should go to hell,” he said.

“As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is fucked and this is who I like”.

Speaking on the qualities he desires in his future wife, the 40-year-old divorcee stated that he wants a calm and understanding woman.

“I want her to be understanding, and calm, and I don’t want a troublemaker.”

Recall that the singer had in 2021 shocked many on social media when he revealed for the first time that he was once married.

While sharing pictures from his wedding, Jazzy wrote: “For so long, everyone kept asking me when am I getting married? I got married to an American model and author, Michelle Jackson 18 years ago at age 20, and the marriage crashed two years later.”