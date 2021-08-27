- Advertisement -

Fante musician Kofi Kinaata has made it clear that he can’t allow stardom to eat into his head to the extent of not answering his mother’s phone call.

His comment comes after several people complained that Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has refused to answer their calls or even their messages on WhatsApp.

But in Sarkodie’s response not only does he not answer their calls because he sometimes doesn’t even answer his mother’s call.

Well, Kofi Kinaata in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM was asked about his view on the attitude of Sarkodie.

In his response, he made it clear that he would answer his mum’s call any day and anytime if only the phone is closer to him.

According to him, he can’t say he is now famous so therefore he would choose when and what time to answer calls coming from his mother.

He said: “As for the calls from my mum if the phone is close to me I’ll definitely answer the call any day at any time”

He went on to say: “But I will never intentionally refuse to answer my mum’s call because I’m famous or due to my busy schedules, she always comes first.”