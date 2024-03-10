‘I can’t comment against the Anti-LGBT+ bill because I have a brand to protect”; Gospel musician, MOG Music

- Advertisement -

During an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz show, multiple award winning Ghanaian gospel musician and minister, MOG Music was asked his opinion on the bill the controversial anti-lgbt+ bill and his response has got the internet talking.

MOG in his response decided to plead the fifth, a term used the courts and signifies silence when he was questioned by MzGee, the host of the show.

According to him, he is scared that whatever he says might be misconstrued as the issue has become a huge public topic in Ghana and the international space.

MOG added that if he said he supported the passage of the bill, some people might misinterpret what he said, and the reverse is likely to bring about the same result, for which he felt there was no need to comment on it to protect his brand and image.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Ghana’s Parliament passed the anti-LGBT+ bill, which is to criminalize the activities of LGBT+ people in the country.

Currently, the bill is not yet law in the country because the president of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not assented to it.