The CEO of Adonko Group Of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng has opened up about his wealth for the very first time during the 4th anniversary celebration of his Pure radio station.

Despite his enormous wealth, Dr Kwaku Oteng is very humble and always tries his possible best to hide his fortune from the cameras.

Unlike his colleague millionaires who are known for their flashy lifestyles, Dr Kwaku Oteng lives a very frugal and minimalistic lifestyle and he always cites this to his humble beginnings.

As revealed by the astute businessman and philanthropist during an interview with Kwame Adinkra, he has lost count of the number of cars he owns.

According to Dr Kwaku Oteng, he doesn’t even recognize some of his own cars when he sees them in town because they are so many – Making it very difficult to identify each and every one of them.

He explained that his many cars aren’t only for his personal use only because a huge majority of them are for his businesses (Media, Farm, Real Estate, Food And Beverages, HealthCare etc).

Pressing on with his huge garage of cars, he confessed that the Rolls Royce is his favourite amongst them followed by the Lincoln Navigator.

In the latter part of the interview, the Adonko Company Limited’s owner stressed that he’s not rich as many Ghanaians suspect and it is just by grace that many people see him to be a very wealthy man.

Watch the video below to know more…

