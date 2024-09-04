“I can’t date a 30-year-old guy who lives with his parents and has only 1 car” – Efia Odo reveals

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has once again sparked a lively debate about relationship standards.

In a recent appearance on the Rants & Bants podcast, the outspoken star revealed that she has no interest in dating men who are over 30 and still live with their parents, describing it as a significant red flag.

Efia Odo, known for her bold personality and glamorous lifestyle, explained that her preference stems from a need for personal space and independence.

“I like to walk around the house in lingerie,” she confessed. “I wouldn’t be able to do that if my boyfriend lived with his parents.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Efia Odo also shared that her standards have evolved.

In the past, she was open to dating someone without a car, but those days are long gone.

“Having just a car now is not enough,” she stated, suggesting that her expectations have grown alongside her experiences and success.

-- AD --

Efia Odo’s revelations have sparked varied reactions on social media, with some applauding her for knowing what she wants, while others are criticizing her for having unrealistic standards.

However, her views reflect a broader conversation about personal expectations in relationships, particularly regarding financial stability and independence.