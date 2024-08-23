“I can’t date a guy who lives with his mum, gives me just GHS 300 & also takes to on a date to KFC” – GH lady reveals

A beautiful Ghanaian lady in her early 20s has revealed the things she looks out for when choosing a partner.

As stated by the lady categorically, she has seven things that are complete turn-offs that would disqualify a potential suitor from having a chance to date her.

Among the things she mentioned was a guy who lives with his mum, takes her on a first date at KFC, and is still friends with all his exes.

She also mentioned in her list, someone who would take her out on a date and ask her to split the bills with him.

A man who listens to Andrew Tate, and someone who would give her GH¢300 a month.

Additionally, she said she would reject a guy who buys her a car after three dates. “Is he a fraud guy or what?” she said in the video.