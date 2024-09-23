“I can’t date a man who’s caring and doesn’t cheat, it’s red flag for me” – GH lady states

A Ghanaian lady has listed three red flags she would look for in a potential partner. Contrary to listing negative traits, the young lady mentioned three good attitudes in an online video.

The first turn-off the lady mentioned was a very caring man. In the viral video, the young lady emphasised that she couldn’t stand men who are too caring or who provide all their partners’ needs.

The second trait she mentioned was a man who quickly forgave his partner should she offend him. She categorically stated that she didn’t like such men.

Another red flag she mentioned was a man who didn’t cheat or remain faithful to his partner no matter what. She indicated that such men turn her off.

“As a man, you have to cheat. Cheat and let me see you cheating,’ She said.

