I can’t eat and drink – Last video of Junka Town’s Yoghurt makes Ghanaians cry

Yoghurt of the popular GH comedic series, Junka Town, was confirmed dead yesterday.

As reported, the comic actor died just a week after complaining of mild illness.

Amidst the mourning, the last public video of the late actor has surfaced on social media.

As seen in the video, the deceased complained that he wasn’t able to eat or drink due to a boil that had developed in his throat.

The late actor looked very pale while he spoke to NDA during a live TikTok interview session.

The video has since taken over social media trends and received a lot of sad reactions from his fans and other social media users who have come across it.

