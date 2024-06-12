type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI can't eat and drink - Last video of Junka Town's Yoghurt...
News

I can’t eat and drink – Last video of Junka Town’s Yoghurt makes Ghanaians cry

By Armani Brooklyn
I can't eat and drink - Last video of Junka Town's Yoghurt makes Ghanaians cry

As reported, the comic actor died just a week after complaining of mild illness.

Amidst the mourning, the last public video of the late actor has surfaced on social media.

As seen in the video, the deceased complained that he wasn’t able to eat or drink due to a boil that had developed in his throat.

The late actor looked very pale while he spoke to NDA during a live TikTok interview session.

The video has since taken over social media trends and received a lot of sad reactions from his fans and other social media users who have come across it.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways