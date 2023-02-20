- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu’s wife, Clarie Rupio, has spoken for the second time after her husband’s body was retrieved from the rubble last Saturday

Christian Atsu had been trapped under the wreckage of the Hatayaspor Renaissance building for 10 days sore days before he was found and finally pulled out.

Unfortunately, he had been dead for days before the rescue team found his mortal remains.

Speaking in a sad-trending audio, the widower revealed that she can’t eat, nor can she sleep or drink.

READ ALSO: Cute photos of Christian Atsu’s beautiful wife and kids surface online

With a sobbing voice, Clarie revealed that she misses her late husband so much but for the sake of their three kids, she has to remain strong.

The former Chelsea player who until his demise played for Turkish-based Hatayaspor met his wife Marie-Claire Rupio in Portugal nearly a decade ago when he was playing for Porto.

The pair got married in 2012 and have since welcomed three kids into their lives.

Atsu has previously said to Tv3 Sports: “I met my wife in Portugal and you can see we have a beautiful family. We’ve been together for nine to ten years and I just love her.”

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife speaks for the first following husband’s death