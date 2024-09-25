I can’t imagine what the NPP will do if they stay in power – Efia Odo 

Ghanaian social media personality and actress, Efia Odo, has voiced her concerns over the current state of the nation.

The actress has added her voice to the ongoing #Freethecitizens campaign on social media.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Efia Odo did not hold back her frustrations with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing the government of disregarding the rule of law.

Efia Odo lamented the growing challenges in Ghana, stating that she believes the country has fallen into a “huge pit” from which it would take a miracle to emerge.

As we all know, Efia Odo has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy, corruption, and governance issues.

The outspoken activist further noted that even if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were to win the upcoming general elections, it would be difficult for former President John Dramani Mahama to address the country’s problems within just a four-year term.

Yesterday, thirty-nine people who were part of the weekend’s street protest and were arrested by the police for unlawful acts have been remanded into custody by the Accra Circuit Court.

-- AD --

They were part of the three day street protest organised by the pressure group, Democracy Hub.

The protest, which voiced concerns over illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement, has led to charges of unlawful assembly and other offenses against the demonstrators.

Ten protesters were the first to be remanded after appearing in court, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically unlawful assembly.