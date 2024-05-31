“I can’t live in Accra for 3 hours” – Kumasi guy who was told Waakye costs GHS 30 and above laments

A video of a Kumasi-based man complaining about the high cost of food in Accra has caused a stir on social media.

The young man identified on TikTok as @ebrymokhaled said after arriving in Accra he decided to get some Waakye to eat, but the vendor told him that she sold from GH¢30 and above.

The Kumasi-based man said he found the first Waakye joint too expensive, so he decided to try a different vendor who also told him hers starts from GH¢7 upwards.

He said food prices are cheaper in Kumasi, where he hails from than in Accra, adding that he would have bought the Waakye for less if he were home.

In a self-made video he later shared on TikTok, he can be heard lamenting that;

“I can’t live in this city for even 2 hours, I swear to God. In Kumasi, two eggs are sold for GH¢5, but in Accra, they are selling one for GH¢3. I’m going back to the VIP station to board a bus to Kumasi,”

Watch the video below…