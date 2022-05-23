- Advertisement -

Over 90/100 public marriage proposals have gone wrong yet some guys will still never learn.

Day in and day out, we see videos of ladies humiliating their boyfriends in the full glare of the public or harmlessly proposing marriage to them.

I would rather chew jeans than to publicity propose to any lady, not even Marilyn Moroe.

Ironically, men can marry broke women but the women cant marry broke men and take care of them.

A young struggling guy was gravely disgraced by his girlfriend inside the banking hall after he want on his knees to propose marriage to him.

In the video, the lady can be heard broke-shamming the guy for being irrelevant in her life because she’s the one taking care of him.

I know a certain guy reading this article will replicate the same thing and get the shame he deserves for refusing to learn from the mistakes of others.