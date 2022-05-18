type here...
I can’t pay my workers this month – Lydia Forson

By Kweku Derrick
lydia forson
Lydia Forson
Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson is reeling from the effect of the gruelling hardship that has seemingly struck every sector of the economy.

From all indications, it appears the actress who deals in the skincare products is not generating enough sales from her business and this is a major concern for her.

Lydia would have a hard time paying her employees, particularly this month and she has made it known publicly.

Taking to Twitter, the blunt actress who is very vocal about national issues called on other business owners facing a similar fate to brace themselves.

She wrote: “If you’re thinking of how to pay your workers this month, come and let’s us cry together…”

It is clear from the responses to her tweet that many Ghanaians share in Lydia’s sentiment as they expressed frustration and disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

    Source:GHPage

