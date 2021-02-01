I can’t quit smoking – Strika of Beast of No Nation fame

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Strika
Actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye known to many as Strika who was spotted some time ago on the streets of Accra begging for alms has once again made the news.

This time around not for begging for alms but rather his involvement in the use of hard drugs.

Strika who rose to fame in 2015 following his appearance in the Hollywood movie ‘Beast of No Nation’ was spotted on the street by a Kaneshie based musician identified as Minister Edward.

During a chit-chat, Minister Edward noticed Strika had dark lips that prompted him to find out from him why he has been smoking.

According to Strika, he is going under a lot of pressure and the only thing that can bring him to ease is just to smoke.

When asked by Minister Edward to quit smoking, he still maintained that with what he is going through, he needs to smoke so he can forget about all his worries and troubles.

“Due to the pressure and how I have been neglected, nothing better is going on in my life, and the only option for me is to resort to smoking,” he said.

Source:Ghpage

