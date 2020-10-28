Self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has announced on her social media handle that she can’t wait to get married again.

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger in 2016 got married to Lawrence Abrokwah in South Africa but years down the line, their marriage crushed beyond repairs(lol).

Fans and followers are all aware of her infamous scandal where she was caught on her matrimonial bed with another man by her then husband.

After this whole scandal, a lot of revelations came out in connection to her marriage to Abrokwah including the fact the Afia Schwar actually paid for the wedding and the marriage certificate that was handed over to them was fake.

It been years now and Afia has taken to her social media handle to tell her fans that she can no longer wait to walk down the aisle with her new man who still remains unknown to the public.

Sharing a nice photo of herself, she captioned it: “Dear God I just can’t wait to walk down the aisle again…And Hear those magical words…..“This is your pilot speaking…welcome on board Emirates flight number…..””

See the screenshot of her post below:

Her comments comes as a surprise to many as she in July this year in an exclusive interview with Citi TV revealed that she is never going to fall in love again.

According to her, men are thieves and doesn’t see herself having a relationship with them again.

She said: “Never I can’t marry again. I can’t even date. I see men as thieves. Recently, I met a nice guy but the very moment he said “I love you”, I have stopped picking his calls. I’m afraid of him. I don’t even believe in anybody. What if I sleep and wake up and my gold chains are missing. But my mother said something, she said that she thinks that when it comes to relationship I have been destroyed and I think it`s true”

Afia Schwar added that she’s now on a hit and run mission and that is all no strings attached.

“For me now, it`s all about hit and run. I’m serious about it. I don’t need a relationship. When I get intimate with you once, you wouldn’t see me again. I won’t pick your calls again. Oprah Winfrey is not married, she’s not dead?”