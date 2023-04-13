“I caught my wife sleeping with my best friend twice” – DJ Brown Skin speaks following backlash

Machari Njiri aka DJ Brown Skin who recorded his wife Sharon Njeri drinking a poisonous substance that took her life in July 2022 has spoken for the first time following the backlash he has been subjected to on the internet.

Although the clip of DJ Brown Skin’s late wife drinking the poison didn’t go viral at the time of her passing but mysteriously, the jarring film has found a way to circulate on the internet after a year which has forced the artiste to garner immense backlash online.



As seen in the video, DJ Brown Skin was encouraging his wife to drink the poison. His late wife also drank it and later threw the cup containing the harmful substance at her husband.



A few minutes after drinking the poison she started writhing in pain. One of their children tried to help but it was late and Sharon eventually passed away.



According to DJ Brown Skin who has finally broken silence following the virality of the clip, she caught his wife sleeping with his best friend on two occasions.



Despite all these, he never divorced her and kept the issue a secret but she was always threatening to kill herself anytime he tried to talk to her about her cheating.



He tried to help her in the early stages but he got tired reason he didn’t bother to take the poisonous substance from her in the viral video.



He wrote;



“When I caught my wife red-handed twice with my best friend non was there to help me sort out our issues.

Each time I bring up those issues, she was threatening to taking her own life What was I supposed to do I gave this woman everything she never lacked anyting her choice respected, how would you feel catching your wife redhanded in bed with your best friend.

I don’t care about the people say, It was her choice and I will explain to my kids when the time is right most of you fools are judging me without knowing what I went through. I am happy now and at peace, I don’t regret“