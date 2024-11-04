I Caught Quamina MP Sleeping With Another Woman In The Same House We Lived In- Ex-Girlfriend Alleges

A young lady, whose real identity is yet to be fetched has leveled an allegation against Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP.

The lady who appeared on a show sighted by Gh Page claims she is the “Wiase Ye De” hitmaker’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they dated for 7 years.

According to her, even though they dated for a long time, it got to a time when the duo had to keep an arm’s length from each other.

Explaining what triggered their decision to end the relationship, she disclosed that Quamina MP cheated on her several times but what pained her most was when it happened in the same room they lived in.

She revealed that they were once in a room when the musician left for a different room with the reason that he wanted to do something in that room.

She claims after waiting for hours, she decided to check up on her then-boyfriend only to find out that he was sleeping with another woman in the same house they were in.