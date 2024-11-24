GhPageEntertainmentI Charge At Least 200, 000 Dollars For A Show- Shatta Wale...
Entertainment

I Charge At Least 200, 000 Dollars For A Show- Shatta Wale Brags

By Mzta Churchill
Dancehall dragon, Shatta Wale has finally set the record straight on why he always trumpets that he is the most high-paid Ghanaian musician.

Shatta has stated that anytime one sees him performing at a show, he might have taken a very good amount.

The musician made the revelation when he was speaking on Fakye TV which Gh Page sighted.

The musician has said that the amount he charges for shows differs, however, he does not take just any amount.

According to him, for some particular shows which he kept private, his rate starts from 200, 000 dollars.

To prove he is wealthy, he instantly dashed Kumasi-based MC Portfolio 5k Ghana Cedis.

