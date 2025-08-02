I charge to watch the nakedness of dead people- Undertaker reveals

A Ghanaian teacher who doubles as an undertaker affectionately called Collins Appiah has made a shocking disclosure.

The JHS teacher has said that he had no choice but to become an undertaker because the money he makes from teaching is not enough.

Paa Kwasi as he is called noted that before he got into the job, he had already criticized it, however, after he got into it, he realized that things are not the same as they appear on the surface.

According to him, even though adding the undertaker job affected his job as a teacher, he tried his best to control things, which reason why he has been able to do this for some years now.

Shockingly, Collins Appiah disclosed that it is not the duty of the undertaker to see the nakedness of the dead body, however, money could change things.

With Numerous years of experience, Paa Kwesi said that seeing the nakedness of the dead person comes with numerous negative effects, but more often than not, he watches.

Speaking with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV, the undertaker said that before he watches the nakedness of the deceased person, he charges and uses part of the money to buy schnapps and pour libation before.