I charged more than 50k to perform at a show- Mzbel brags

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian musician and NDC sympathizer, Mzbel has bragged about the amount she takes before she performs at a show.

Despite she not having numerous hit songs within the contemporary Ghanaian society, Mzbel has bragged that she is still a worthy musician.

The “16 years hitmaker” claims before she performs at a show, she charges more than 50k Ghana Cedis.

Her comment comes after news of Empress Gifty saying that she charges not less than 50k to perform at a show.

In her reaction, Mzbel stated that “That is very reasonable wow. Charged more than that lol”.

- GhPage
