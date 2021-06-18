type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI cheated on you; Abena Korkor will soon expose me – Funny...
Entertainment

I cheated on you; Abena Korkor will soon expose me – Funny Face confesses to baby mama

By Kweku Derrick
funny face abena korkor
- Advertisement -

Comedian Funny Face has moved swiftly to confess to cheating on his baby mama Vanessa while she was away with their children.

In a self-recorded video posted on his Instagram page, the actor made some shocking revelations admitting that he had some relationship going on with former TV presenter Abena Korkor.

Elaborating further, he noted that the two met at D Black’s lounge and offered to help her and that’s how things kicked off between them.

Funny Face said he approached Abena Korkor under the pretext of coming into her life to assist her in dealing with her mental health issue since he has also been in her shoes before.

According to Funny Face, he’s confessing ahead of the next list Abena Korkor would drop when she experiences another relapse and decides to publicise names of people she has bonked.

On the contrary, he claimed he has never cheated on her baby mama with Abena Korkor but admitted that he slipped along the way and got involved with a certain lady.

He confessed that he slept with the lady twice while Vanessa was away with the kids but he has never cheated on her with Abena Korkor.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, June 19, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
79.5 ° F
79.5 °
79.5 °
78 %
3.3mph
100 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News