I chopped her just twice in an uncompleted building and she says she is pregnant- guy says as he rejects pregnancy

By Mzta Churchill

A young guy has denied a pregnancy, insisting that he is not the one responsible for the child.

Speaking during an interview on Lawson Afisem, the young man admitted to sleeping with the lady in focus, however, insisted that he is not responsible for the pregnancy.

Giving reasons to prove that he is not responsible for the pregnancy, the young man stated that he slept with the lad twice in an uncompleted building, so, he does not understand why sleeping with a lady twice could get her pregnant.

He went on to add that, he met the lady 4 months ago, however, the lady has been pregnant for close to 6 months, concluding that he is not the only guy the lady goes out with.

According to him, he has heard, and seen the lady going out with other men, so, he thinks it is someone else and not him.

Meanwhile, the guy had initially admitted to impregnating the lady, and when asked why he earlier accepted the pregnancy, he stated that he did it out of pity.

He claims no guy was going forward for the unborn baby, so, having an intimacy with the lady, he decided to accept the pregnancy even though he is not the one.

