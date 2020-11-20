type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Gospel singer Ernest Opoku after months of silence has narrated his side of the fight with actress Nana Yaa known in showbiz as Nayas.

Readers would remember that Nayas stormed the studios of Adom FM during live worship with Ernest Opoku where she caned him for impregnating her and failing to take responsibility.

Ernest Opoku during an interview with Fiifi Praat on Kingdom Plus FM has explained how his relationship with the actress started.

According to him, he met Nayas through his manager whom he named as Ray and used to work with Multimedia.

He went on to say that Nayas from day one has been throwing herself on him but since he wasn’t that kind of person, he failed to notice that she was up to something.

On how he ended up sleeping with her, he revealed that he was on his way to Rev. Abbeam Danso’s church for a performance when his car refused to start and it was at that instant that Nayas called him on phone.

He explained his situation to her and she volunteered to come and pick him to the venue after the programme, Nayas was supposed to take him home but told him that where she stays was risky and can’t go home alone.

She(Nayas) then begged him to take her home so she would make one driver around bring him home.

When they got to her house, she told him the driver is not responding and due to that, he has to spend the night at her house which he agreed because he had no ill intentions.

But one thing led to the other that night and they ended up having sex which also happens to be the only time he slept with her.

Watch the video below:

He blamed himself saying if he was to be married he wasn’t sure he was going to fall into this temptation and trapped Nayas set for him.

He went on and concluded that though he had sex with her, Nayas lied about so many things after their unfortunate incident.

Source:Ghpage

