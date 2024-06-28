“I chopped your daughter ruff-ruff” – Funny Face states as he apologises to Vanessa’s parents – Video

Funny Face has once again made it into the headlines with his bizarre style of apology to Vanessa’s parents.

Recall that a few days ago, Funny Face went ballistic on social media and levelled a set of damaging allegations against his baby mama.

As alleged by Funny Face, in his notorious post, Vanessa slept with both Criss Wadle and Medikal while she was still with him.

While ranting in an explosive-length post, Funny Face also mocked Vanessa’s parents for not raising their daughter well reason she has grown up to become an ashawo.

Well, upon sober reflection, Funny Face has thought it wise to apologise to his baby mama’s parents.

Although Funny Face claims the fresh video is an apology to Vanessa’s parents but many social media users have suggested otherwise.

In Funny Face’s self-tagged apology video, he recounted how he used to sleep with Vanessa for long hours during their 3 months stay.

He also insulted Vanessa again by describing her as a senseless being.

Watch the video below to know more…