type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I chopped your daughter ruff-ruff" - Funny Face states as he apologises...
News

“I chopped your daughter ruff-ruff” – Funny Face states as he apologises to Vanessa’s parents – Video

By Armani Brooklyn

Funny Face has once again made it into the headlines with his bizarre style of apology to Vanessa’s parents.

Recall that a few days ago, Funny Face went ballistic on social media and levelled a set of damaging allegations against his baby mama.

As alleged by Funny Face, in his notorious post, Vanessa slept with both Criss Wadle and Medikal while she was still with him.

Vanessa opens more keys on Funny Face; Reveals what will let her go back to the actor (Video)

While ranting in an explosive-length post, Funny Face also mocked Vanessa’s parents for not raising their daughter well reason she has grown up to become an ashawo.

Well, upon sober reflection, Funny Face has thought it wise to apologise to his baby mama’s parents.

Although Funny Face claims the fresh video is an apology to Vanessa’s parents but many social media users have suggested otherwise.

In Funny Face’s self-tagged apology video, he recounted how he used to sleep with Vanessa for long hours during their 3 months stay.

He also insulted Vanessa again by describing her as a senseless being.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, June 28, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.6mph
100 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways