type here...
Source:GhPage
Entertainment

I considered reducing the size of my boobs – Maame Serwaa

By Qwame Benedict
Maame-Serwaa
Maame-Serwaa

In response to speculation regarding her body enhancements, Clara Benson, better known by the name Maame Serwaa, has clarified that she has never had a BBL.

In a recent interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Show, she acknowledged that despite having a perfectly natural figure, she had previously thought of having her breasts reduced because of their size.

Maame Serwaa claims that she first had issues with her body image and thought her breasts were excessively large, which led her to consider having surgery.

But in the end, she changed her mind and chose to work out regularly, which has helped her stay in shape.

“There have been so many rumours about me, but the truth is, I have never done surgery. I only considered reducing my breasts at one point because they were too big. But with constant exercise, I have been able to maintain my body naturally,” she revealed.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nigerian artiste Portable

Portable declared wanted by Nigerian Police Force

Diana-Asamoah

Telling Ghanaians am a Lesbian won’t stop me from preaching the word of God – Diana Asamoah

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways