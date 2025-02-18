In response to speculation regarding her body enhancements, Clara Benson, better known by the name Maame Serwaa, has clarified that she has never had a BBL.

In a recent interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Show, she acknowledged that despite having a perfectly natural figure, she had previously thought of having her breasts reduced because of their size.

Maame Serwaa claims that she first had issues with her body image and thought her breasts were excessively large, which led her to consider having surgery.

But in the end, she changed her mind and chose to work out regularly, which has helped her stay in shape.

“There have been so many rumours about me, but the truth is, I have never done surgery. I only considered reducing my breasts at one point because they were too big. But with constant exercise, I have been able to maintain my body naturally,” she revealed.

Watch the video below: