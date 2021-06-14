- Advertisement -

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Mensah Dzidzor has in an interview revealed how and when she contracted the deadly HIV/AIDS.

According to Joyce who some months ago denied being HIV positive until she recently tested positive on live TV, she had an affair with a man who has tested positive for the virus.

He narrated that she used to attend the same church with the man who was 45years old and was helping her after she showed interest in learning computer.

She went on to say that the man had been helping her for some time until he one day invited her to his apartment.

Whiles in the apartment with the man, one thing led to the other and they both ended up having sex.

Joyce revealed that she later got to know about her status but at that time, the man had already moved from being an HIV patient to an AIDS patient and deadly shortly after that.

Sharing the story, a lot of people have questioned her as to why she deceived Ghanaians months ago that she was never positive of HIV.

Some have also said she has placed the lives of others at risk because she deceived people and even went ahead to have relationships with others.

Well, Joyce has made it clear that any man who believes she has infected with HIV should take her to court.