Singer and songwriter Irene Logan has opened up on her personal lifestyle for the first time and has revealed that she is a smoker.

According to the former ‘Stars of the Future’ contestant, she started smoking after she gained stardom and that was in her early twenties.

She explained that she comes from a very strict home where both parents don’t smoke or drink alcohol but she got her freedom to pursue music.

Irene Logan in an interview with Abieku Santana explained that because of her newfound fame she entered several places and saw people openly smoking so she decided to try.

The ‘Runaway’ singer continued that on her first attempt she was coughing while the people around laughed at her which got her somehow angry but promised not to cough on her second attempt.

Fast forward she became an addict and what started from 1 stick of cigarette increased to 2 sticks before she finally smoking two packs of it in a day.

Irene broke out onto the music scene in 2006 where she won the maiden edition of “Stars of the Future”.

She had great success and influence on the Ghanaian/African music scene. Her maiden single ‘Runaway’ became a nationwide hit going beyond the shores of Ghana.

Followed by ‘Kabila’ which was also another hit on the continent, further securing her place in the music industry. She recorded the hit single ‘My Mind Dey’ which was used as the soundtrack for the film series “Adams Apples”.

Irene Logan has performed on many local and international stages within Africa and abroad with the likes of Hugh Masakela, Lagbaja, Jay Z, and Beenie man amongst others.

In recent years, Irene has responded to the call of God in her life and surrendered to ministry work through music. Like the prodigal son, like Jonah in the belly of the whale, the time comes for surrender. Irene Logan is now proudly a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ.